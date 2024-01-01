English
USA presidential election results: Trump declares victory

Shafaqna English- Republican Donald Trump has declared victory over Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, after being projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

The Republican Party is also projected by AP to win control of the Senate back.

As Trump claims victory, he quickly reverts back to his ‘weave’
Trump had begun his speech with a relatively succinct message that he would make good on his vows to crack down on immigration and and beckon in a historic age of US prosperity.

But he has since reverted to the meandering rhetorical style that has defined his campaign. That began with impromptu shout outs to his allies in the audience.He then launched into lengthy praise of billionaire Elon Musk.

Sources: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

