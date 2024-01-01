English
USA: Muslim Congresswomen Re-Elected

Shafaqna English- First Muslim Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, won re-election and continue their political careers.

The Democratic Party’s Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar – the first two Muslim women to serve in the United States Congress – have won re-election to the USA’s House of Representatives.

Tlaib, who is also the first woman of Palestinian descent in the Congress, was re-elected on Tuesday (05 Nov 2024) for a fourth term as a representative for Michigan with support from the large Arab-American community in Dearborn.

