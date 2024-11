Shafaqna English- Since the Taliban’s takeover, nowhere but the confines of home feels safe for Afghan girls. The outside world has been unsafe for women. Everyone steps out in fear and anxiety.

This is the fate of hundreds girls in Afghanistan. They are deprived of all our rights, yet the fear of being detained, imprisoned, or abducted by the Taliban never leaves them. This group has become a nightmare, making life a struggle for them.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com