International Shia News Agency
WHO: Sudan launches first malaria vaccine amid 18 months of civil conflict

Shafaqna English-  In a historic health milestone, Sudan has launched its first malaria vaccination campaign amid 18 months of civil conflict, aiming to protect thousands of children from the deadly disease.

On Monday (04 Nov 2024) Federal Ministry of Health in partnership with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, rolled out vaccines for Sudan’s war-battered population, making it the first country in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region to benefit.

Source: News.un.org

