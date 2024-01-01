Hürriyet Daily: Türkiye tighten measures for eastern border security against migration-smuggling

Shafaqna English- Turkish security forces are hard at work tightening measures to ensure the security of the country’s eastern border to prevent illegal migration.

The border project, launched in 2021 to reinforce security along the rugged and challenging terrain, began with the removal of mines across the region, an official informed a group of reporters in the eastern city on Nov. 5.

Following this step, a modular concrete wall was erected, topped with razor wire standing a meter high, and trenches 4 meters deep and 4 meters wide were dug along strategic points.

In addition to physical deterrents, advanced local and national technologies from Türkiye’s defense industry have been deployed, enhancing surveillance across the border.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com