English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other News

TTW: Malaysia to Host 2025 International Halal Festival in Malacca

0

Shafaqna English- Malaysia will host a major International Halal Festival in Malacca from December 20-22, 2025. This event will draw over 25,000 global visitors and feature around 450 exhibitors, creating a platform for showcasing and expanding the halal industry. The festival aligns with the theme “Enhancing the Halal Industry,” aimed at boosting Malacca’s profile as a center for halal trade and Muslim-friendly tourism, according to Travel and Tour World.

The festival underscores Malaysia’s commitment to high halal standards, with support from local authorities to strengthen halal-friendly practices across hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Malacca aims to enhance its position as an attractive destination for Muslim travelers, with exhibits that cover a wide range of halal-certified products and services.

Source: Travel and Tour World

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Vietnam Expands Halal Market With Middle East Countries

parniani

HL: Houston Halal Food Festival Returns To Sugar Land

parniani

Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad discharged from hospital

nasibeh yazdani

Zanzibar Embraces Halal Tourism To Attract Muslim Visitors

parniani

Vietnam expands ties with Halal Market

parniani

First B2B Halal Marketplace Launched in Malaysia

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.