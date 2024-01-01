TTW: Malaysia to Host 2025 International Halal Festival in Malacca

Shafaqna English- Malaysia will host a major International Halal Festival in Malacca from December 20-22, 2025. This event will draw over 25,000 global visitors and feature around 450 exhibitors, creating a platform for showcasing and expanding the halal industry. The festival aligns with the theme “Enhancing the Halal Industry,” aimed at boosting Malacca’s profile as a center for halal trade and Muslim-friendly tourism, according to Travel and Tour World.

The festival underscores Malaysia’s commitment to high halal standards, with support from local authorities to strengthen halal-friendly practices across hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Malacca aims to enhance its position as an attractive destination for Muslim travelers, with exhibits that cover a wide range of halal-certified products and services.

Source: Travel and Tour World

