[Video] Book launch of translation of Tafsir al-Asfa by Fayd Kashani

Shafaqna English- The Islamic College presented: Book launch of the translation of Tafsir al-Asfa (Tafseer al-Asfa) by Mulla Muhsin Fayd Kashani, a 17th-Century Shia Exegesis of the Quran, translated by Alexander Khaleeli, ICAS Press, 2024.

