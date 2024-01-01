BS: Microsoft AI CEO Highlights India’s Rapid Growth and AI Potential

Shafaqna English- On his first visit to India, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman praised India’s strong growth as a key market and highlighted the country’s skilled AI workforce in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Suleyman discussed the integration of diverse expertise—including social sciences and entertainment—to broaden AI’s development perspectives. He showcased Microsoft 365 Copilot as an example of AI’s potential to streamline work, making knowledge more accessible and tailored for users, both professionally and personally, as reported by Business Standard.

Suleyman also discussed AI’s potential in empowering India’s diverse linguistic landscape and supporting economic growth. In conversation with officials, Suleyman noted Microsoft’s focus on developing ethical AI and promoting inclusive tech advancements, aligning with India’s regulatory goals for responsible AI deployment.

Source: Business Standard

