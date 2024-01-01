Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about the “Qasr Prayers”.

Question: Who is a Kasir al-Safar (frequent traveler)? Answer : One who travels for ten days in a month and sixty days in six months, he is considered a frequent traveler. Therefore, he should offer complete prayers and observe fast. Related Fatwa

Question 1: If a person intends to commit a sin during his journey and he moves out with such an intention, does he need to offer his prayer as qasr? Answer : If a person has journeyed to commit a sin, he should, on his return, shorten his prayers, if the return journey alone covers 8 farsakh. And the recommended precaution is that if he has not done Tawba, he should offer qasr as well as full prayers.

Question 2: Is it necessary for a hunter who goes out hunting to shorten his prayer? Answer : If a person goes out for hunting, with the object of sport and pleasure, his prayers during the outward journey will be full, and on return it will be qasr if it does not involve hunting. But if a person goes out for hunting, to earn his livelihood, he should offer shortened prayers. Similarly, if he goes for business and increase in his wealth, he will pray qasr, although in this case, the precaution is that he should offer qasr as well as full prayers.