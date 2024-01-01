AA: Qatar approves constitutional reform with nearly 90% support

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s citizens overwhelmingly backed constitutional amendments in a referendum Tuesday.

Of the total votes cast, 89% favored the amendments, while 9.2% opposed them, with 1.8% declared invalid with an 84% voter turnout, Qatar News Agency cited Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as saying.

The referendum proposed significant changes to Qatar’s permanent constitution, including reverting to an appointed Shura Council, the country’s main legislative body.

