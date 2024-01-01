English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

AA: Qatar approves constitutional reform with nearly 90% support

0

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s citizens overwhelmingly backed constitutional amendments in a referendum Tuesday.

Of the total votes cast, 89% favored the amendments, while 9.2% opposed them, with 1.8% declared invalid with an 84% voter turnout, Qatar News Agency cited Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as saying.

The referendum proposed significant changes to Qatar’s permanent constitution, including reverting to an appointed Shura Council, the country’s main legislative body.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.