English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNESCO urges more action to combat violence at school worldwide

0

Shafaqna English- Nearly one in three students worldwide have been physically attacked at least once during the year, the UN educational and cultural organization UNESCO said on Wednesday.

The agency is calling for pupils to be better protected from physical, verbal and psychological aggression in a report published on the eve of the International Day against Violence and Harassment in Schools, including Cyberbullying.

“At school, every child should feel respected, accepted and safe, so that they can learn and develop,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.