UNESCO urges more action to combat violence at school worldwide

Shafaqna English- Nearly one in three students worldwide have been physically attacked at least once during the year, the UN educational and cultural organization UNESCO said on Wednesday.

The agency is calling for pupils to be better protected from physical, verbal and psychological aggression in a report published on the eve of the International Day against Violence and Harassment in Schools, including Cyberbullying.

“At school, every child should feel respected, accepted and safe, so that they can learn and develop,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Sources: News.un.org

