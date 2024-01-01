Pakistan:Punjab shuts schools over air pollution

Shafaqna English- Authorities in the Punjab province shut schools in several areas until November 17 over air pollution.

The province, home to more than half of Pakistan’s 240 million people, had earlier closed primary schools, curbed tuk-tuks and shuttered some barbecue restaurants in megacity Lahore.

“Looking at the predicted air wind and air quality index, we are closing all higher secondary schools,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior minister in Punjab, during a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

Live rankings by Swiss group IQAir gave Lahore a pollution index score of 1,165, followed by the Indian capital of New Delhi, with 299.

“This morning’s AQI crossed 1,100 … I appeal to citizens, that for God’s sake don’t come out of your houses,” Aurangzeb added.

