Kashmir: legislative assembly passes resolution seeking India to restore partial autonomy

Shafaqna English- The legislative assembly in Kashmir has passed a resolution seeking India to restore special status.

The resolution, passed on Wednesday, comes a month after the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won a regional election last month with promises to return self-rule to the disputed Muslim-majority territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government cancelled Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, and the territory has been ruled by a governor appointed by New Delhi since.

“This assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status,” the resolution, passed by a majority vote in the 90-member assembly, read.

It added that it “reaffirms the importance of the special and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

