UNHCR: Number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reaches 123 million

Shafaqna English- The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has called for “urgent international support” as the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reaches 123 million, with ongoing conflicts.

In a statement to the Third Committee of the General Assembly, Grandi highlighted the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

“The humanitarian consequences are overwhelming and require urgent international support,” he stated, noting that 470,000 people have crossed into Syria in recent weeks.

In Sudan, the situation has also reached critical levels, with more than 11 million people displaced since the conflict began 18 months ago.

“Conditions in Sudan defy description – wanton violence, sexual atrocities, starvation, floods, disease. We are witnessing in real time the collapse of a nation’s social infrastructure,” he warned.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

