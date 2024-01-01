Guardian: 2024 Set to Be Hottest Year on Record, EU Climate Data Shows

Shafaqna English- According to a recent analysis by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, 2024 is “virtually certain” to set a new global heat record, likely becoming the first year with average temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, The Guardian wrote.

The latest data shows global temperatures over the past year averaged 1.62°C above the 1850-1900 baseline, reflecting intense warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions and recent El Niño conditions. October 2024 was the second-warmest on record, marking the 15th month out of the past 16 with temperatures above 1.5°C. Copernicus scientists emphasize that while a single year above 1.5°C doesn’t signify the breach of the Paris target, it demonstrates an accelerating climate crisis that is pushing ecosystems and human resilience to their limits.

Other concerning metrics from Copernicus include substantial reductions in Arctic and Antarctic sea ice and record atmospheric CO₂ levels reported by the WMO in 2023. Scientists like Dr. Samantha Burgess and Carlo Buontempo stress that these records underscore the urgency for ambitious climate commitments at COP29.

Source: The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com