English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraqi News: Baghdad Metro tracks design completed

0

Shafaqna English- The pathway design of Baghdad Metro has been completed, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adviser, Naser Al-Asadi said.

In a statement to the state news agency (INA), Al-Asadi said that the government consulting agency has begun drafting the project’s specifications for the tracks, trains, and stations, which will contain subterranean, surface, and elevated parts.

With seven lines that range in length from nine to 37 kilometers, the project will cover the majority of Baghdad and could be upgraded to reach other areas, according to Al-Asadi.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Iraq: Baghdad’s streets after rain

parniani

PM: 15 solar energy projects to increase Iraq’s power output

nafiseh yazdani

Iraqi PM: Unemployment rate reduced to 14.4%

leila yazdani

Iraq: Largest social reintegration program for returnees from Syria’s Al-Hol Camp

nafiseh yazdani

Iraq: “Sulphur Fog” Covers Baghdad

leila yazdani

Astan Quds Abbasi sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.