Iraqi News: Baghdad Metro tracks design completed

Shafaqna English- The pathway design of Baghdad Metro has been completed, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adviser, Naser Al-Asadi said.

In a statement to the state news agency (INA), Al-Asadi said that the government consulting agency has begun drafting the project’s specifications for the tracks, trains, and stations, which will contain subterranean, surface, and elevated parts.

With seven lines that range in length from nine to 37 kilometers, the project will cover the majority of Baghdad and could be upgraded to reach other areas, according to Al-Asadi.

Sources: Iraqi News

