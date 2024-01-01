CAIR reaffirms commitment to combating Islamophobia, racism amid Trump reelection

Shafaqna English- The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) reaffirmed its commitment to combating Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism following the reelection of Donald Trump.

“ The reelection of Trump has brought concerns to many of us who remember the heightened climate of fear and hostility that followed the 2016 election. Our community has not forgotten the rampant Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism during Trump’s presidency that sparked one of the largest waves of hate targeting American Muslims that CAIR has seen in its history. Amid his reelection, we reaffirm our commitment to defending the civil rights, safety, and dignity of American Muslims and every community facing injustice.

Sources: Council on American-Islamic Relations

www.shafaqna.com