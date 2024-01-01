WUF: A city safe for women is safe for all

Shafaqna English- One of the main messages conveyed by women leaders, activists, young people and others gathered for a discussion in Cairo at the World Urban Forum was that: “a city safe for women is a city safe for all.”

As the twelfth edition of the Forum (WUF12) continued in the Egyptian capital, speakers at a Women’s Roundtable weighed in on issues such as finance, housing, and exploring ways to ensure adequate housing and build partnerships for empowering women at the local level.

These themes were viewed through the lens of the Beijing Platform for Action, the landmark global agenda for gender equality and women’s empowerment adopted in 1995 by United Nations Member States, and whose aims echo some of the key issues before this year’s Forum, including women and poverty and women and environment.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com