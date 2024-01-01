English
AA: Canada prepares for migrant influx after Trump win

Shafaqna English- Canada needs to act quickly to ensure the country’s border security and control against a “massive influx” of migrants because of Donald Trump’s US presidential triumph, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.

Quebec borders on four northeast US states, and Trump promised during his election campaign that he would order the mass deportation of millions of migrants living in the country illegally. There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the US, and Trump said he could move one million out each year.

