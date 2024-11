Shafaqna English- Several children with hemophilia said that there is a pressing need for more accessible treatment options for this condition in Afghanistan.

Five-year-old Omar has suffered from hemophilia, or a deficiency of white blood cells, since he was eight months old. For the past two years, Omar’s family has been visiting the central blood bank for his treatment.

Omar told a TOLOnews reporter, “I got sick at eight months old, and I’ve come here for treatment.”

Sources: Tolo News

