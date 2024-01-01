English
International Shia News Agency

Related posts

WFP: Afghanistan among 22 countries facing severe food insecurity

nafiseh yazdani

Three international organizations launch urgent appeals for bringing in water-food into Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

WFP: Efforts to deliver food supplies to northern Gaza facing ‘further setbacks’

nafiseh yazdani

WFP: 23 million received food assistance in Afghanistan last year

asadian

World Economic Forum: 3 Impacts of the climate crisis on jobs and workers

asadian

UN calling for more investment in South Sudan to avert catastrophic food crisis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.