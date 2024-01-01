Shafaqna English- Iraq launched the National Social Security Awareness Campaign, in collaboration with the European Union, the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the International Labor Organization (ILO) reported.

The program is supported by the Social Protection Joint Program, a joint program by the ILO, UNICEF, and the World Food Program (WFP), according to a statement issued by the ILO.

The campaign’s goal is to draw attention to Iraq’s new Social Security and Pensions Law, which was passed by the Iraqi parliament last year and is a significant step in promoting the country’s social security framework.

The law aims to help workers in industries including manufacturing, construction, and agriculture, as well as those employed by the private sector.

Sources: Iraqi News

