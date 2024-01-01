UN climate report: Deadly weather events show cost of climate inaction

Shafaqna English- Financing for clean alternatives to the fossil fuels which are driving climate change will be top of the agenda at this year’s UN climate conference, COP29.

Record-breaking floods in Spain, violent storms in Florida and wildfires in South America – these are just a few examples of the extreme weather events accelerating and intensifying across the world.

A UN climate report released just days before the Conference confirmed that global average temperature rise is approaching 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, which would put the world on course for a catastrophic rise of 2.6-3.1°C this century, unless there are immediate and major cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

A failure to act will lead to increasingly frequent and dangerous extreme weather events.

