Astana format meeting on Syria to be held on November 11-12 in Kazakhstan

Shafaqna English- Astana format meeting on Syria will be held on November 11-12 in Kazakhstan , according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry .

bilateral and trilateral consultations between the delegations will take place on the first day, continuing the following day,  the ministry said. On November 12, a plenary session and a final press conference will be held.

“The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues: the development of the regional situation around Syria; efforts for a comprehensive settlement; the situation “on the ground” in Syria; confidence-building measures”, the statement says.

Source:TASS

