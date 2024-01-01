USA: Racist text messages sent to Black people in multiple states

Shafaqna English-Racist text messages sent to Black people including middle schoolers across the country this week.
The messages invoking slavery , sent anonymously, were reported in several states, including New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. They generally used a similar tone but varied in wording.
Some instructed the recipient to show up at an address at a particular time “with your belongings”, while others didn’t include a location. Some of them mentioned the incoming presidential administration.
It wasn’t yet clear who was behind the messages and there was no comprehensive list of where they were sent, but high school and college students were among the recipients.
The FBI said it was in touch with the Justice Department on the messages, and the Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating the texts “alongside federal and state law enforcement”. The Ohio Attorney General’s office also said it was looking into the matter.
Source: TRT world