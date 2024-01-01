English
UNHCR: Sudan’s displaced have endured unimaginable suffering

Shafaqna English- Sudan’s displaced have endured “unimaginable suffering” in their search for shelter , UN refugee agency (UNHCR) expressed on Friday.

Nineteen months since conflict erupted between rival militaries the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the transfer of power to civilian rule, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) expressed deep concern that more than three million people have now been forced to flee the country in search of safety.

“It’s been over a year and a half of unimaginable suffering, brutal atrocities and widespread human rights violations,” said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of External Relations. “Every day of every minute, thousands of lives are shattered by war and violence away from the world’s attention.”

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

