CAIR welcomes decision in favor of Muslim woman served Bacon by McDonald’s

Shafaqna English- Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) has issued a finding of “probable cause” in a discrimination complaint against a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicopee that allegedly served a Muslim customer pork, the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MA) announced.

The case was filed in 2022 by CAIR-MA on behalf of Ghadir Alahmar, who is identifiable as a Muslim by her hijab (Islamic headscarf) and modest clothing that she wears. Her complaint alleged that McDonalds’ workers deliberately filled a fish sandwich with bacon — a food most Americans know is forbidden in Islam — that Alahmar ordered for her then 7-year-old son.

