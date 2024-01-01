[Exclusive Photos] Kashmiri traditional pickle

Shafaqna English- As winter approaches, people in the villages of Kashmir are busy in making pickles, Kashmiri pickle is prepared with special spices including garlic, coriander, red chillies, celery and many other spices specially added to it.

keeping the traditional alive it’s kept in the earthen pots, there are many varieties of Kashmiri pickles such as vegetable pickle, Nadru pickle, apricot pickle, mango pickle etc. Monjji Haakh (Collard greens) pickle is the most liked variety of pickle in the valley.

Source: Shafaqna Kashmir

