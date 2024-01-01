BT: Malaysia-Kyrgyzstan Partnership to Expand Halal Market Access

Shafaqna English- The Halal Development Corporation (HDC) of Malaysia has signed an MOU with Kyrgyzstan’s Centre for the Development of Halal Industry to boost market access and cooperation in the halal sector, according to Business Today.

This partnership, following Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Kyrgyzstan, aims to enhance trade, investment, and Malaysia’s influence in the global halal industry.

The agreement was formalized by HDC’s CEO and the Kyrgyz Center’s Director, with representatives from both nations present. This marks a key step in advancing bilateral relations and halal industry opportunities.

Source: Business Today

