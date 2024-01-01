Skilled labour exodus from Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Despite signs of economic stabilization from a new $7 billion IMF bailout, even well-educated, skilled Pakistanis are struggling to make a living. For many, emigration has shifted from a personal aspiration to a matter of survival, especially for the middle and lower-income classes.

The resulting brain drain is reaching critical levels, with government estimates indicating that one million skilled workers left Pakistan in the past three years. In 2023 alone, around 900,000 people, both skilled and unskilled, reportedly emigrated. This trend looks set to continue, with a 2022 Pakistan Institute of Development Economics survey showing that 37% of Pakistanis desire to leave the country, and demand for U.S. visas reaching record levels in September 2023.

The loss of educated and skilled professionals exacerbates critical workforce gaps, especially in essential fields. For instance, Pakistan now has only about one physician per 1,000 people, significantly below international standards. The tech and finance sectors, among others, are also severely affected, with companies finding it increasingly difficult to recruit qualified replacements locally.

Rising living costs are worsening this exodus. Prices of about 51 essential items have nearly doubled on average since 2022, and basic commodities like milk are now more expensive in Karachi than in Paris. Even those with relatively high-paying jobs are struggling, especially as the June budget introduced higher taxes on salaried individuals and extended tax burdens to higher-income earners and exporters. These fiscal measures aim to meet the revenue targets tied to IMF funding, which are essential for stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and developing its infrastructure, education, and welfare systems.

While these reforms might promise long-term benefits, they’re increasing the immediate pressures on Pakistan’s talented workforce, compelling many to leave rather than endure an unsustainable quality of life. Even with a good job, survival, not prosperity, is often the best one can hope for. Amid rising taxes and utility tariffs, home ownership, a dependable car, or the possibility of starting a family are increasingly out of reach for young professionals, disheartening those who might otherwise contribute to the nation’s growth.

To counter this crisis, Pakistan must develop a clear plan to retain its young and skilled population, offering reasons beyond economic necessity to stay. While stabilizing the economy is vital, fostering an environment where the talented can envision a future is just as critical. This goal is as essential as meeting fiscal targets if Pakistan aims to secure a more prosperous future.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article