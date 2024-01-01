Iran: Fabulous Jameh mosque in Yazd

Shafaqna English- Jameh Mosque of Yazd, also known as the Congregational Mosque, is a historic mosque with over 900 years of history. It is an architecturally significant structure appreciated by architects and architectural scholars. The mosque is also referred to as the Yazd Grand Mosque, and the New Grand Mosque.

Geographically, the mosque is located on Imam Khomeini Street, at the end of the Grand Mosque Street, in the Darvazeh Shahi neighborhood.

It is said that the first person to initiate the construction of the mosque was Umar ibn Laith Saffari, but its most famous builder was the ruler of Yazd, Ala al-Dawla Kalanjar of the Al-Buyeh dynasty in the 14th century.

The building covers an area of 9800 square meters and consists of a tall portal, a domed chamber, two summer porches on either side, two bathhouses in the east and west, and a large rectangular courtyard.

This mosque is composed of three interconnected mosques. It is said that its construction and completion took approximately a century.

The mosque has a place that is literally called “the shade of the moonlight”; In ancient times, people would sit under the moonlight in this area for worship.

Shia symbols, such as twelve-pointed stars and astral patterns, are incorporated into the mosque’s architectural decorations.

Source: wikishia

Photo source: wikishia

www.shafaqna.com