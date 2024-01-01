Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:64)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

A Call For Genuine Worship of God (Part-1)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

قُلْ يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ تَعَالَوْا إِلَىٰ كَلِمَةٍ سَوَاءٍ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَكُمْ أَلَّا نَعْبُدَ إِلَّا اللَّهَ وَلَا نُشْرِكَ بِهِ شَيْئًا وَلَا يَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنَا بَعْضًا أَرْبَابًا مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ ۚ فَإِن تَوَلَّوْا فَقُولُوا اشْهَدُوا بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ‎﴿٦٤﴾‏

3:64 Say, “O’ People of the Scripture, come to a word that is equitable between us and you – that we will not worship except Allah (SWT) and not associate anything with God and not take one another as lords instead of Allah (SWT).” But if they turn away, then say, “Bear witness that we are Muslims [submitting to God].”

Commentary: The Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) engaged with the Christians of Najran in three stages. First, he explained that Prophet Isa (AS) was a human being who was miraculously born to Lady Maryam (SA). However, the Christians refuted this reasoning without presenting counterarguments. In the second stage, the Prophet (PBUH) invited the Christians to participate in the event of Mubahala, a mutual prayer for divine judgment to determine who was right. During this event, the Christians realized that the Prophet (PBUH) was speaking the truth but still refused to accept Islam.

Ultimately, the Christians of Najran agreed that the Prophet (PBUH) would protect their lives and property and grant them the freedom to practice their faith. In return, they would remain loyal to the Prophet (PBUH) and pay the Jizya tax instead of Zakat.

Before the Christian delegation departed for Najran, verse 3:64 was revealed, inviting them to unite with Muslims to worship God alone sincerely. This shared goal of worship serves as a bridge to foster a deep sense of mutual understanding between Muslims and the People of the Book.

The Verse reads, “O’ People of the Scripture (يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ), come (تَعَالَوْا) to a word that is equitable between us and you (إِلَىٰ كَلِمَةٍ سَوَاءٍ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَكُمْ) – that we will not worship except Allah (SWT) (أَلَّا نَعْبُدَ إِلَّا اللَّهَ) and not associate anything with God (وَلَا نُشْرِكَ بِهِ شَيْئًا) and not take one another as lords instead of Allah (SWT), (وَلَا يَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنَا بَعْضًا أَرْبَابًا مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ).”

The word “Arbaban” (أَرْبَابًا) is the plural of “Rab” (رَبِّ), which means “lord.” Some Christian and Jewish scholars have labelled certain forbidden acts permissible and vice versa. However, it is ultimately God who determines what is permissible (halal) and what is forbidden (Haram). Anyone who follows and obeys someone other than Allah (SWT) in matters of Halal and Haram has made that person their lord instead of God. This is why the verse states, “and do not take one another as lords instead of Allah (SWT), (وَلَا يَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنَا بَعْضًا أَرْبَابًا مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ).”

“Uday bin Hatim [1]” was originally a Christian before converting to Islam. After the revelation of the above verse, he recognized that the Qur’an indicated that the People of the Book worshipped some of their scholars. Uday brought this concern to the Prophet (PBUH), stating that they had never worshipped their scholars. The Prophet (PBUH) explained that these scholars often altered God’s commandments at will, and the People of the Book followed their lead. Uday acknowledged this point, and the Prophet (PBUH) clarified that such behavior constituted a form of worship and servitude.

The Verse at the end says: “If (after this clear call to worship one God alone) they turn away, (فَإِن تَوَلَّوْا) then say (فَقُولُوا), “Bear witness that we are Muslims (submitting to GOd).” (اشْهَدُوا بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ) Your rejection of the truth does not affect us, and we will continue along the path of Islam. We worship only God and adhere solely to God’s Laws.

[1] Tafseer-e-Namonah, Vol.2, P. 592