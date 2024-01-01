English
International Shia News Agency
Pakistan: At least 25 killed in train station bomb blast

Shafaqna English- At least 25 people have been killed and more than 60 wounded in train station bomb blast in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, according to police and health officials.

The explosion on Saturday happened as nearly 100 passengers waited on a platform at about 8:45am (03:45 GMT) in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, for a train to Peshawar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Baloch said 14 soldiers were among the dead, the toll also including five civilians and six railway employees.

Sources: ALJazeera

