Afghanistan: Over 100,000 tourists visit Badakhshan in past year

Shafaqna English- More than 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists have visited the scenic and historical sites of Badakhshan province in the past year.

Officials attribute this increase to the region’s beautiful nature, and favorable climate.

“Over 100 domestic tourists came to Badakhshan and visited the historical sites of the province, especially Chaqmaqtin Lake in Pamir. The number of domestic tourists from neighboring provinces also exceeds one hundred thousand,” said Zabihullah Amiri, head of the information and culture department in Badakhshan.

Even in autumn, Badakhshan, with its beautiful nature and pleasant weather, attracts dozens of visitors from different parts of the country.

