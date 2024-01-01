Türkiye: 42 ancient storage jars unearthed in Van castle ruins

Shafaqna English- Archaeologists in Van uncovered 42 large storage jars, known as pithoi, marked with cuneiform inscriptions.



The discovery was made at the castle ruins on Mount Erek in Kevenli Village — a site of major Urartian significance.

“We have uncovered an important site. Our research and the data we have obtained suggest that this was a significant Urartian project. As a result of our 10-day excavation this year, we have discovered 42 pithoi,” said Rifat Kuvanc, who leads the excavation. “This is the first time we have found such a large-scale storage facility at a location that overlooks both Van and the plain.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

