Persian Gulf countries’ Generative AI Surge: 2024 Insights and Challenges

Shafaqna English- The 2024 McKinsey report highlights the rapid growth of generative AI across Persian Gulf Arab nations, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These countries are investing heavily in AI infrastructure and talent to become global tech leaders. Industries such as healthcare, finance, and education are seeing notable AI-driven advancements, supported by strategic initiatives from both governments and private sectors.

However, challenges remain, especially in developing local talent and managing cybersecurity risks, which could hinder broader implementation. Based on research conducted by McKinsey. Here are the key points:

1. Adoption and Potential:

Organizations in the region have been quick to adopt generative AI, recognizing its potential to automate activities across various functions such as customer interactions, content generation, and computer coding. McKinsey’s research estimates that the application of gen AI to 63 use cases could generate significant global annual economic value, with the GCC countries having the potential to generate between $21 billion and $35 billion a year from gen AI use cases.

2. Investments and Partnerships:

The recognition of gen AI’s potential has led to a surge in investments and partnerships in the Persian Gulf Arab region, both by governments and private organizations. This reflects the eagerness to position the economies as global leaders in this technology.

3. Research and Implementation:

McKinsey partnered with the GCC Board Directors Institute to survey 140 executives from eight different sectors in the region. The research concluded that while many organizations are investing in gen AI, few have begun to scale its implementation and extract value from their investments. However, a small number of organizations, referred to as “value realizers,” have made significant progress in generating earnings from gen AI and rewiring their organizations to adopt gen AI effectively.

4. State of Play:

Many GCC organizations are taking prompt action to capture the surge in value that gen AI offers. Almost three-quarters of respondents say gen AI is already being used to some extent in their organizations, and they are directing budgets to areas where gen AI is likely to have the most impact.

5. Focus Areas:

GCC organizations are focusing their early efforts on functions that are likely to deliver the most value, such as marketing and sales and software engineering and IT. This strategic approach is based on the proven use cases in these areas, as highlighted by the experiences of leading global companies.

Overall, the research indicates that while there is significant enthusiasm and investment in gen AI, there is still progress to be made in scaling its implementation and extracting value from these investments. The focus on specific functions and the experiences of “value realizers” provide valuable insights for organizations looking to unlock the potential of gen AI.

Source: McKinsey

www.shafaqna.com