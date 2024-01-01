Interior Ministry: Iraq is prepared for upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad

Shafaqna English- Iraq is prepared for upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said.

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters with several senior security officials to discuss preparations for securing the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

“The meeting covered all aspects of the security agenda…Decisions were made to ensure the successful operation of Iraq’s security and intelligence agencies during the summit.” The ministry said in a statement.

Minister al-Shammari stressed that Baghdad’s hosting of Arab kings, presidents, and delegation leaders “aligns with Iraq’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, aimed at strengthening Iraq’s role as a pillar of peace, stability, and cooperation in the Arab world.”

