English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Interior Ministry: Iraq is prepared for upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq is prepared for upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said.

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters with several senior security officials to discuss preparations for securing the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

“The meeting covered all aspects of the security agenda…Decisions were made to ensure the successful operation of Iraq’s security and intelligence agencies during the summit.” The ministry said in a statement.

Minister al-Shammari stressed that Baghdad’s hosting of Arab kings, presidents, and delegation leaders “aligns with Iraq’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, aimed at strengthening Iraq’s role as a pillar of peace, stability, and cooperation in the Arab world.”

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Jeddah: International Conference on Education in Arab World

nafiseh yazdani

Head of SVR: Arab world to take center stage in global change

asadian

Syrian President: Stepping down was never an option because it meant escaping from war

asadian

UAE’s President: Time for Syria to return to its place in Arab world

asadian

What Arab people think about Israel, corruption, democracy and economic issues?

asadian

UAE’s Representative to UN: Syria’s stability is one of the main factors in securing Arab world

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.