Times Of Oman: Oman Forum to Discuss Space Industry Opportunities

Shafaqna English- The Oman Business Forum will host its fifth Business Dialogues session titled “Exploring the Final Frontier: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to the Space Industry” at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. The event will cover space industry advancements, the role of private companies, and satellite applications for tackling issues like climate monitoring and disaster response, according to Times Of Oman.

With a projected global space economy reaching $1.8 trillion by 2035, the forum aims to highlight opportunities for companies in Oman to leverage space technologies.

Source: Times Of Oman

