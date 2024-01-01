Vietnam Net: Vietnam Faces Barriers to Tapping into $10 Trillion Halal Market

Shafaqna English- The global Halal market, valued at $7 trillion and projected to reach $10 trillion by 2028, presents significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses. However, challenges such as lack of awareness, complex certification processes, and high costs prevent many from entering the market, as reported by Vietnam Net.

Halal certification, while essential, is seen as a barrier, despite being affordable compared to other certifications. Experts suggest that Vietnam, with its strategic position and free trade agreements, could be a major player in Halal exports by 2030, if it establishes a more structured approach to Halal business.

Source: Vietnam Net

