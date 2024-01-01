UN is assisting Iraq for reforestation, climate adaptation projects

Shafaqna English- Iraqi government unveiled comprehensive strategies to tackle environmental issues. This includes a wide-reaching tree-planting campaign, aiming to rejuvenate green belts around urban areas,and

United Nations is assisting Iraq for reforestation and climate adaptation projects

The government is also focusing on legislative measures to curb industrial emissions and is investing in sustainable urban infrastructure. At an international level, the United Nations and climate organizations are assisting Iraq by providing technical and financial support for reforestation and climate adaptation projects.

The country’s green space per capita is alarmingly low, amounting to just 0.2 dunams per person, starkly contrasting with the global average of 12 dunams. This environmental shortfall has contributed to Iraq’s prominence on global pollution indexes, with Baghdad recently topping lists of the most polluted cities worldwide, outpacing even notoriously polluted cities like Lahore, Cairo, and Delhi.

Several interwoven factors have led to Iraq’s current environmental plight. Rapid urbanization has paved over once fertile lands, while climate change has intensified heatwaves, reduced rainfall, and exacerbated desertification. Water scarcity, another persistent issue, has halved the nation’s agricultural lands. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations reports that Iraq’s forests now cover a meager 2% of the country’s total area, a reflection of decades of environmental mismanagement.

