English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other NewsUS

ALJazeera: Tariffs,Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt India

0

Shafaqna English- Tariffs and Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt bilateral relations with India.

During his campaign for re-election, Donald Trump repeatedly threatened major tariffs on imports from a range of countries. Beijing bore the brunt of his attention — he threatened a 60 percent tariff on Chinese products. But India was a major target, too — he described the country as a “major charger” of tariffs, and promised to do the same in return.

Now, as Trump prepares to take office again after a stunning win over Vice President Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, his plans for trade barriers and his anti-immigrant rhetoric threaten to
inject tensions into bilateral relations with India.
The US is India’s largest export destination and consistently ranks among its top two trade partners.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA’s presidential election 2024 results: Trump declares victory

leila yazdani

USA: Latest polls show Trump-Harris remain tied as voting under way

nafiseh yazdani

Experts: Human cost of migration policies ignored in USA’s presidential race

leila yazdani

Poll: Harris leading among early voters in USA’s battleground states

leila yazdani

USA: Trump-Harris hit swing states as polls show they locked in tight race

leila yazdani

USA presidential election 2024: Early voting surge by new voters

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.