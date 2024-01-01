ALJazeera: Tariffs,Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt India

Shafaqna English- Tariffs and Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt bilateral relations with India.

During his campaign for re-election, Donald Trump repeatedly threatened major tariffs on imports from a range of countries. Beijing bore the brunt of his attention — he threatened a 60 percent tariff on Chinese products. But India was a major target, too — he described the country as a “major charger” of tariffs, and promised to do the same in return.

Now, as Trump prepares to take office again after a stunning win over Vice President Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, his plans for trade barriers and his anti-immigrant rhetoric threaten to

inject tensions into bilateral relations with India.

The US is India’s largest export destination and consistently ranks among its top two trade partners.

Sources: ALJazeera

