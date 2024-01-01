Afghanistan: Food prices rise in Kunduz

Shafaqna English- Some residents in Kunduz province, Afghanistan report that food prices have risen in recent weeks.

They point out that, despite the Afghan currency gaining strength against the USA dollar, the costs of essentials and food items have not decreased but have continued climbing.

These residents allege that traders and wholesalers in Kunduz hoard goods, only releasing them when prices surge.

Meanwhile, some traders and wholesalers in Kunduz explain that in addition to steep taxes imposed by the Taliban, customs tariffs at commercial ports have also increased over the past month. According to them, Taliban officials have doubled the customs fee for each truck.

