English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Türkiye: Izmir hosts record number of tourists this year

0

Shafaqna English- İzmir has welcomed 1.6 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, marking the highest influx in the past three years, according to data from Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In October alone, around 198,782 tourists visited the western province, marking a 27.49 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Germany emerged as the nation with the highest number of visitors to the Aegean city as of October, with around 473,179 German tourists visiting the tourism hub during this 10-month period.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Over 100,000 tourists visited Badakhshan last year

leila yazdani

Türkiye: 3 million visitors in first nine months of 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Nearly 100,000 tourists visit Bamyan in past week

leila yazdani

Iraqi Museum tells story of ancient civilizations

leila yazdani

Saudi Tourism Minister: We are the greatest investor in tourism in the world

anvari

Record number of tourists visit Egypt in 2023

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.