Türkiye: Izmir hosts record number of tourists this year

Shafaqna English- İzmir has welcomed 1.6 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, marking the highest influx in the past three years, according to data from Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In October alone, around 198,782 tourists visited the western province, marking a 27.49 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Germany emerged as the nation with the highest number of visitors to the Aegean city as of October, with around 473,179 German tourists visiting the tourism hub during this 10-month period.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

