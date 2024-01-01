Russia: Moscow Cathedral Mosque is hosting ‘World of Quran’ Expo

Shafaqna English- The World of the Quran exhibition opened in Moscow Cathedral Mosque on Saturday.

The Moscow Cathedral Mosque is hosting the expo, which has been mounted with the cooperation of Qatar.

According to Rushan Abbyasov, Deputy Chairman of the RBM of the Russian Federation, visitors can learn about the conditions of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina during the lifetime of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said there are also special programs for children and adults at the exhibition.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com