CAPMAS: Egypt annual headline inflation rises to 26.3%

Shafaqna English- While Egypt’s annual headline inflation continued its upward trend for the third consecutive month, rising to 26.3% in October, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced on Sunday.

CAPMAS attributed the increase in the annual headline inflation mainly to the hike in prices of electricity, gas, and fuel materials (by 7.2 %); meat and poultry (by 3.3 %); fish and seafood (by 2.1 %); home furnishings (by 1.6 %); dairy products, cheese, and eggs (by 2%); textiles (by 1.4 %); oils and fats (by 0.3 %); transport (by 0.4%); postal services (by 3.7%); coffee, tea, and cocoa (by 1.2 %); and ready-made meals (by 2.1%).

However, the prices of some commodities decreased, such as fruits (by 2.1 percent), vegetables (by 0.4 percent), and hotel services (by 0.4%).

Sources: Ahram Online

www.shafaqna.com