International Shia News Agency
Pope Francis prays for world peace

Shafaqna English-Speaking at the conclusion of Sunday’s Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis appealed for world peace.

Pope Francis offered his prayers and sympathies with victims of the volcanic eruption in Indonesia and flood victims in Valencia, Spain. He appealed for  an end to bloodshed in Ukraine, Palestine, Myanmar and Sudan.

The Pope then turned his thoughts to the southeast African nation of Mozambique where weeks of civil unrest continue following the nations contested elections last month and where international rights groups say dozens have been killed.

Expressing his concern of the worrying news coming from Mozambique, the Pope urged everyone to engage in dialogue and negotiation, to spare no energy in finding just solutions to the challenges. He urged everyone to pray for the people of the nation and that the present situation will not cause them to lose faith in the path of democracy, justice and peace.

