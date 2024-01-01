euroews: AI Impact on UK Jobs and Economic Growth

Shafaqna English- A recent report from the Tony Blair Institute estimates that AI could displace up to three million UK jobs over time, particularly in fields like administration, sales, and data-intensive industries. However, these job losses may peak at 275,000 annually and could be balanced by new roles driven by AI, according to euronews.

AI adoption is expected to boost UK GDP by up to 1% in the near term and potentially grow the economy by 14% long-term. London remains a leading AI startup hub, hosting 30% of Europe’s new AI ventures.

Source: euronews

