Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine readiness to help believers in various countries

Shafaqna English- The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine; Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, confirmed the readiness of the holy shrine to provide assistance to believers in various countries within the limits of available means.

This came during his reception of a religious and cultural delegation from Madagascar, and listening to a detailed talk about the situation of believers there and their needs. In his speech he pointed out that the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine is ready to provide cultural assistance to believers in various countries within its competencies and fields and within the limits of available means.

He stressed that the holy shrine is also ready to accept foreign academic students from those countries to study at the Al-Ameed and Al-Kafeel Universities, provided that they obtain certificate equivalency approvals in accordance with the controls of the Iraqi Ministry of higher education and scientific research.

For his part, the head of the Department of religious and cultural relations in Madagascar and Africa, Mr. Radal lahirgi, said that the delegation met with Al-Safi, listened to a set of tips, and agreed to send young people from Africa to obtain university Sciences from the Al-Ameed and Al-Kafeel Universities, so that they could acquire various knowledge and serve their religion and Homeland. He stressed that cooperation with the holy shrine in various fields will be fruitful and useful, while expressing his thanks and appreciation to the holy shrine officials for their hospitality and good reception.

Source: Alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com