UN urges urgent climate finance agreement at COP29

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Monday called on global leaders to prioritize urgent climate action and financial reform.

“An ambitious climate finance goal is not charity—it’s self-interest for every nation,” Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said in his opening remarks at COP29 in Baku.

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UNFCCC commenced in Baku on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and activists with a renewed commitment to address intensifying climate crises.

Running until Nov. 22, the event will see discussions around global warming, climate adaptation, and sustainability.