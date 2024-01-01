Gallup poll: China surpassed USA in popularity in Africa

Shafaqna English- In soft power terms, a Gallup poll published this year showed that China surpassed the USA in popularity in Africa.

The USA racked up diplomatic setbacks over the past four years, including losing America’s major spy base in Niger and failing to negotiate a deal with any ally to reposition those assets. It is now caught without a foothold among the Sahel region’s Russia-backed military juntas just as the region becomes the world’s terrorism .

Cameron Hudson, a former CIA analyst who worked on Africa in a number of roles for both Democrat and Republican administrations, said the lack of resources had led to missteps.

These include being caught by surprise when war erupted in Sudan in April last year, he said, and bungling talks with Niger’s junta over its airbase.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com