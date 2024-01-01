[Video] How the Quran Defines Victory

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “How the Quran Defines Victory” | by Shaykh Azhar Nasser

In this talk, Sheikh Azhar Nasser explores how the Quran defines true victory, contrasting it with worldly definitions. Highlighting spiritual triumph over material success, he delves into examples from Islamic history and Quranic verses that emphasize faith, patience, and integrity as core aspects of victory in the eyes of God.

This perspective invites viewers to reflect on the concept of success through a spiritual lens, emphasizing internal growth over external achievements.

